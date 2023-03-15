Court tosses case against trans man after 'inappropriate' and 'humiliating' Montreal police interrogation
An arson case has been thrown out, and the accused acquitted after a Quebec Superior Court judge found the police investigator created an atmosphere of oppression by, among other errors, using female pronouns and dead names throughout the interrogation of a trans man.
Justice Salvatore Mascia writes in his ruling that Dimitri Levesque's interrogation, which involved multiple instances of the investigator referring to him as female, "caused him great stress and anxiety" and included a "series of inappropriate questions" about his sexual morals and practices that were "deeply humiliating and degrading."
PIZZA BOX CATCHES FIRE
Levesque was charged with intentionally setting fire to his apartment in December 2018, with Crown prosecutors arguing that he left an empty pizza box on two cooking elements on his stove.
He then left the apartment "while the pizza box was smoking" and closed the door behind him, the court documents say.
The fire did little damage to the apartment and was put out by Montreal firefighters quickly.
Levesque was called into a police station, where he claimed innocence to lighting the fire throughout questioning despite various police interrogation tactics, as detailed in the document.
He said he didn't use the oven.
ATMOSPHERE OF OPPRESSION
Levesque's lawyer, Aurore Brun, argued that the two-and-a-half hour police interrogation was not free-and-voluntary as Levesque's answers were given "in an atmosphere of oppression," where Levesque felt forced to respond.
"The accused -- a transgender man -- was voluntarily and knowingly shackled during the two and a half hours of questioning. Although the investigator conducting the interrogation (S.D. Viau) was informed that the accused was in transition (from female to male), she always addressed him using feminized titles, pronouns and adjectives," the court document reads.
"In his testimony, the accused stated that he had been deeply humiliated and stressed by the fact that he was constantly being bullied by the investigator. Feeling denigrated and demeaned, he felt powerless to assert his right to silence."
Brun added that comments made by the investigator about his sexual habits were "equally troubling" and "crossed the line of relevance and legitimacy."
A recording of the interview (transcribed in the court document) recounts the investigator asking Levesque about his sexual partners, whether he's attracted to men or women and at one time asking about his menstrual cycle.
Viau called Levesque "madam" seven times, used his dead name 16 times, used feminized adjectives (in French) seven times, and also used other feminine pronouns. In all, the interview included 50 feminine-gender references.
Viau also used the term "transformation" instead of "transition" throughout the interview.
"At no point does the interviewer bother to inquire of the accused how he prefers to be addressed," the court document reads.
MAN FELT 'INVALIDATED AS A PERSON'
Levesque testified that the police's behaviour "increased his stress and anxiety" and "they had the effect of making him feel despised or invalidated as a person."
"More than half of the questions are not at all relevant to the reason for the case," Levesque said at his trial. "I felt like I was being psychoanalyzed... three-quarters of the things that were said were irrelevant... It was more like profiling. I have rarely felt so dehumanized and then intimidated as I did at that time."
He said he had no issue answering questions about the fire, but he felt like he had no choice but to answer the invasive questions about his personal relationships and sexual orientation.
"I would have refrained from answering those questions if there wasn't an authority relationship weighing in the balance," he said. "I had to answer them all. In other words, it was all or nothing."
Viau said in court that she had no intention of insulting Levesque but that his identification at the time used a female name.
Mascia was clear in pointing to Viau's error in judgment in her line of questioning.
"A law enforcement professional should have been fully aware that her conduct was inappropriate," he writes. "There is certainly no shortage of documentation - including police bulletins or memos - on how to deal with or interact with transgender people."
He adds that the police's behaviour would "shock the community."
ARRESTED OR INTERVIEWED?
In addition, the documents and testimony show that it was unclear to Levesque whether he was being arrested or questioned when he was called into the police station, and that the brief call he was allowed to make to a lawyer was unhelpful as the connection was poor.
Mascia also writes that the lawyer did not properly inform Levesque of his right to leave the station or not answer questions.
Mascia explains that an atmosphere of oppression is grounds for "doubting the free and voluntary nature of a statement" and that "questioning the suspect in an excessively aggressive manner for an extended period of time" creates this atmosphere.
"The investigator's humiliating and inappropriate questioning contributed to an atmosphere of oppression," Mascia wrote. "Humiliation and denigration can be just as hurtful as physical pain and just as stressful and oppressive as a prolonged, insistent and accusatory interrogation by a determined police officer."
The interrogation brought back memories for Levesque of being bullied throughout his life.
"For two hours, I was asked intrusive questions," said Levesque. "No respect for my identity. All they wanted was a confession whether it was true or not."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur on foreign interference.
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'
The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
After Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, what would happen if a Canadian bank failed?
Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), experts say the prospect of a bank failure in Canada remains low and highlight the process by which depositors could get their money back.
Flair launches $50-million lawsuit against leasing companies after plane seizures
Flair Airlines has filed a $50-million lawsuit against several plane-leasing companies over the "unlawful" seizure of four of its aircraft over the weekend.
'Political attacks' won't help Canada counter foreign interference, PM says to question of testifying
Asked Wednesday whether he'd be willing to testify before a parliamentary committee seized with assessing the Liberals' handling of foreign interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodged the question, saying that 'political attacks' won't help Canada counter the 'very serious issue' of China's election meddling.
Moscow warns U.S. aircraft away from its airspace after drone crash
Moscow warned Washington on Wednesday to keep well away from its airspace, after a U.S. drone intercepted by Russian jets crashed into the Black Sea, the first known direct confrontation between the superpowers since Russia invaded Ukraine.
T-Mobile scoops up owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile for US$1.35B
T-Mobile US Inc. said on Wednesday it would buy Ka'ena Corp, the owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed budget service provider Mint Mobile, for up to US$1.35 billion, as the telecom operator looks to maintain growth in a competitive market.
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
Reality star's son charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee
Kyle Chrisley, the son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley of the show 'Chrisley Knows Best,' has been charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee, authorities said.
Toronto
-
Convicted murderer says he was cast as 'perfect villain' in 'unfair' Bosma trial
Multiple murderer Dellen Millard says he was cast as the 'perfect villain' in the 2013 killing of Tim Bosma, appealing to Ontario's highest court to overturn his conviction for murdering the 32-year-old father.
-
Former Toronto official speaks out after surviving 'widowmaker' heart attack
After suffering a sudden widowmaker heart attack, a former long-time Toronto public servant is speaking out about the medical episode that could have cost him his life.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person dead after being hit by tow truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville
One person is dead after a collision in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Halifax University prof. engaged in pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men: report
The University of King's College in Halifax has released its independent report on the accusations of sexual assault against one of its former professors.
-
Canadian home sales drop 40 per cent in February compared with year ago
The Canadian Real Estate Association says homes sales in February dropped 40 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases in N.S. decrease in the month of February
The number of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases in Nova Scotia decreased in February, according to monthly COVID-19 numbers released by the province Wednesday.
London
-
Industrial accident in Aylmer, Ont. claims life of 18 year old
An 18-year-old has died following a workplace accident at Elgin Feeds in Aylmer on Wednesday morning, police said.
-
Thames Pool not reopening this summer as city considers permanent closure
Thames Pool has offered public swimming and recreation to residents of Old South and Downtown London since 1927, but the public pool is unlikely to ever open again.
-
Plan your detours as London starts busiest road construction season ever. Here is where and when
Londoners are in for another frustrating year of detours and delays on local roads. A report to the Civic Works Committee reads, '2023 is on track to surpass 2022 as the City of London’s largest construction season in terms of both the number of projects and the value of the work.'
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vehicle hit by train on Barrydowne Road in New Sudbury
Sudbury police are asking people to avoid the area of the train tracks on Barrydowne Road next to the New Sudbury Centre after a train hit a vehicle.
-
Defence witness describes identifying first Sweeney murder suspect from photo lineup
The defence in Robert Steven Wright’s second-degree Sudbury murder trial called witness Raymond Hutchinson to the stand Wednesday morning. He told police he had seen a man entering the video store on his way to work before the fatal stabbing.
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
Calgary
-
Alberta man won STARS Lottery, then a decade later the service saved his life
An Alberta man who once won the grand prize from the STARS Lottery is sharing the story of how the helicopter rescue service saved his life almost a decade later.
-
Woman shot by RCMP last month was armed, ASIRT says
A woman who was shot by police on a rural highway east of Calgary last month was armed with what appears to be a knife.
-
Calgary's Back Alley nightclub announces 2023 Stampede tent
There's a new Stampede tent coming to Calgary, and Sean Paul will be performing there.
Kitchener
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
Trailer released in film about Waterloo, Ont.'s BlackBerry
The trailer for the new biopic about Waterloo region tech giant BlackBerry has officially been released.
-
Investigation at former Mohawk Institute in Brantford shifts from criminal to coroner-led
It’s been about a year and a half since the investigation began into what happened at a former residential school in Brantford, Ont., and now the focus is shifting from criminal to coroner-led.
Vancouver
-
'I don't want to give up on this place': Artists rally for The Beaumont Studios amid financial hardship
The future of a beloved space for artists and creatives in Vancouver is in jeopardy after nearly two decades—unless the community steps up to help.
-
Topless Junos protester is B.C. activist with history of attention-grabbing stunts
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
-
Armed robbery suspect wearing 'distinct' outfit sought in West Vancouver
Police in West Vancouver are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that happened just after midnight Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Woman makes court appearance on mischief charge after topless protest at Juno Awards
A woman facing a criminal charge after a topless protest at the Junos says the stunt has created international buzz for climate change and the awards show.
-
Wife of John de Ruiter granted bail on sexual assault charges
The wife of a self-proclaimed spiritual leader has been granted bail.
-
Police close road, erect tent near north Edmonton school
Officers taped off a block, set up barricades and erected a tent over a road next to Londonderry School in Edmonton Wednesday morning.
Windsor
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'We lost all of our personal belongings': Four people displaced after east Windsor house fire
Four people have been displaced after an accidental electric fire that ripped through an east Windsor home.
-
Public safety alert issued after 'concerning interaction' at park
Windsor police issued a public safety alert Wednesday due to a “concerning interaction” between a child and suspicious person at a Forest Glade park.
-
SIU closes investigation into man bit by Windsor police dog
Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has terminated an investigation into a dog bite injury sustained during an arrest that required the man to get 11 stitches.
Regina
-
Former Regina college, high school priests among those 'credibly accused' of sexual abuse
Six members of the Jesuits of Canada who were employed at schools in Regina, Sask. were named in a recent list documenting 'credible' accusations of sexual abuse over the past 70 years.
-
City moves forward motion to install accessible elevator at Regina's renewed Wascana Pool
The City of Regina is hoping to set a precedent with its opportunity to make the renewed Wascana Pool waterslides accessible for everyone.
-
Regina teens, 12-year-old charged following alleged robbery and assault
Three boys, ages 12, 13 and 14, have been charged after a man was assaulted and robbed in a Regina parking lot Tuesday evening.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur on foreign interference.
-
Ottawa airport cutting ties with Flair and Sunwing ground crews
The Ottawa airport is terminating its agreement with a company that handles the ground crews for Sunwing and Flair airlines after what it calls a 'degradation of service levels.'
-
Bettman: Senators sale 'a matter of weeks'
The sale of the Ottawa Senators is entering a new phase and could be decided in a matter of weeks, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon community fridge forced to move following complaints
A food security resource in Riversdale is being forced to move following complaints from surrounding businesses.
-
'20 years down the road, they will be talking about this': Sask. minor hockey game goes to 4 overtimes
Saskatoon's AA U-13 Titans, a team of 11- and 12-year-olds played a second game of their series in early March that will go down in the Saskatchewan record books.
-
Saskatoon rent increases by over 15% year-over-year, survey says
Average rent prices in Saskatoon have increased over 15 per cent since last year, a recent survey found.