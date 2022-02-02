The Quebec Superior Court has rebuked the province’s justice minister, Simon Jolin-Barrette, who announced last year he would not require bilingualism for judges appointed by the province.

In a lengthy judgement issued late Wednesday afternoon, Justice Christian Immer ruled that the minister had no say on how magistrates set the professional and linguistic requirements of provincial judges, who oversee most court appearances in the province.

The tug of war between the government and its justices began when Chief Justice Lucie Rondeau listed bilingualism as a requirement for newly appointed judges at the Longueuil courthouse, each side claiming they had the last word on who can be selected.

The Superior Court agreed that while the justice minister has the final word on any appointment, it’s up to the courts to decide what qualifications are required.

