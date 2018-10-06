

The Canadian Press





He's one cat that didn't come back, but thanks to a court ruling his owners knew where to find him.

Quebec's highest court ruled this week that an animal shelter must divulge the identity of the family that took in the missing pet.

The Quebec Court of Appeal upheld a lower court decision ordering the name and contact information of the adoptive family be handed over to the animal's owner.

The ruling says Sundae, who's been owned by Axel Boucart since 2009, wandered off from the family home in Trois-Rivieres, without his collar or tag "on or about" April 13th of this year.

On May 28th the family was told the cat was at the shelter, but a day later they learned that Sundae was in fact already living with his new adoptive family.

The shelter had argued that Quebec's privacy laws prevented it from disclosing the adopter's information.

Boucart meantime, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that Sundae still hadn't found his way home.