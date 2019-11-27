MONTREAL -- The Quebec Court of Appeal has refused to hear an appeal from the Mission de l'Esprit-Saint, which had been seeking to quash an injunction ordering it to open its doors to inspectors from the Quebec Minister of Education.

The controversial religious sect has for years been attempting to teach children in its congregation a curriculum deemed illegal by the Minister of Education.

The TVA investigative news program J.E. revealed this fall that the sect had re-started teaching children at a school in Saint-Paul, in the Lanaudiere region north of Montreal, even though it does not have a permit to do so.

Following the J.E. report, the Minister of Education sent investigators to the school on Sept. 25 and Oct. 7 and demanded a list of students who attend the school. The Mission refused, citing the right to privacy and freedom of religion of its members. The sect also said it was not using the school for scholastic education, but only for religious education on the weekends.

On Nov. 18, Quebec Superior Court renewed a preliminary injunction ordering the Mission to provide the names and coordinates of all children aged 6 to 16 who attended the school, as well as that of their parents. The Mission had requested permission to appeal that decision, but on Tuesday that request was denied by Quebec Court of Appeal Judge Benoit Moore.

Moore concurred with the Superior Court Judge Silvana Conte's ruling that there was urgency to act on the Minister of Education's investigation, ruling that "each day that passes compromises the children's path to learning" and that "the right to privacy of the members is not absolute, and even if it was infringed upon, it was minimal."

This Canadian Press report was first published on Nov. 26, 2019.