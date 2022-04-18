Court forces Laval school bus drivers to work overtime amid stalled contract negotiations

A court has granted the Laval transport authority (STL) an order to end a concerted refusal by its school bus drivers to work overtime.

The STL had gone to the Administrative Labor Tribunal following what it called illegal pressure tactics from April 11 to 14. Some bus trips had to be cancelled during that time for lack of available drivers.

Union negotiations for the renewal of the collective agreement for 640 STL drivers have been going on for months.

CUPE Union drivers, who have been without an agreement since 2019, already held strike days last November, while still providing essential services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 18, 2022.