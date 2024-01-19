MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Court documents identify suspect in Old Montreal fatal fire, but no charges laid

    A convicted killer who Quebec police suspect started the fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal last March admits he was at the scene of the arson but claims someone else set the blaze. A woman kneels next to a makeshift memorial at the scene following a fire in Old Montreal, Sunday, March 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A convicted killer who Quebec police suspect started the fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal last March admits he was at the scene of the arson but claims someone else set the blaze. A woman kneels next to a makeshift memorial at the scene following a fire in Old Montreal, Sunday, March 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share

    A convicted killer who police suspect started the fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal last March admits he was at the scene of the arson but claims someone else set the blaze.

    Documents from Correctional Service Canada that cite Montreal police testimony alleged that Denis Bégin was caught on video in the area around the building that caught fire before and after the blaze.

    Those documents, first reported on by La Presse, say Bégin denies setting the fire but claims to have a photo of the person responsible on a secure cloud account.

    He has allegedly offered to show the photo to investigators in exchange for immunity in the arson case, or a reduction in the life sentence he is currently serving for a 1993 murder.

    Bégin spent 51 months on the lam after he escaped from a minimum security federal prison in February 2019, and was arrested last May after being identified during the fatal fire investigation.

    No charges have been laid in connection with the fire and Montreal police have never publicly identified Bégin in the case.

    The correctional service documents are part of an application filed by Bégin against the attorney general of Canada opposing a transfer to a maximum-security prison.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Lawyer hired to prosecute Trump in Georgia is thrust into the spotlight over affair claims

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired attorney Nathan Wade to lead the Georgia prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 others over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Now, allegations of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade are raising questions about his past work and qualifications and threaten to taint one of four criminal cases against the former president.

    Japan becomes fifth country to reach the moon

    Japan's space agency said early Saturday that its spacecraft is on the moon, but is still "checking its status." More details will be given at a news conference, officials said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News