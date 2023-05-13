'Courage' needed to increase wages for Quebec MNAs, says Legault

It was necessary "to have the courage" to increase the salaries of Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) by $30,000, said premier François Legault Saturday at the start of the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) convention.

His government tabled a bill this week that would increase the base pay of elected officials from $101,561 to $131,766.

In a press scrum at the Sherbrooke exhibition centre, Legault said that the debate on the remuneration of elected officials in the national assembly has been dragging on for too long.

"This is a file that we must have the courage to settle to be able to attract all people, not just those who have made money before," he argued.

However, the CAQ did not advertise this proposal during last year's election campaign.

"It's always a delicate issue," party leader Legault admitted, explaining why it was not discussed last fall.

Officials said all 90 CAQ MNAs are in favour of increasing their salaries.

The MNA for Jean-Talon, Joëlle Boutin, assured reporters Saturday that there was unanimity in the caucus.

"Yes, yes, yes," she said.

"It's 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are many people who would not do that," she added.

Family Minister Suzanne Roy initially said there was "consensus" within the caucus on the issue and later said that consensus was unanimous.

On Friday, Richmond MNA André Bachand indicated that there was more than a consensus among CAQ MNAs on the increase, but refused to say it was unanimous.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 13, 2023.