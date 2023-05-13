'Courage' needed to increase wages for Quebec MNAs, says Legault
It was necessary "to have the courage" to increase the salaries of Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) by $30,000, said premier François Legault Saturday at the start of the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) convention.
His government tabled a bill this week that would increase the base pay of elected officials from $101,561 to $131,766.
In a press scrum at the Sherbrooke exhibition centre, Legault said that the debate on the remuneration of elected officials in the national assembly has been dragging on for too long.
"This is a file that we must have the courage to settle to be able to attract all people, not just those who have made money before," he argued.
However, the CAQ did not advertise this proposal during last year's election campaign.
"It's always a delicate issue," party leader Legault admitted, explaining why it was not discussed last fall.
Officials said all 90 CAQ MNAs are in favour of increasing their salaries.
The MNA for Jean-Talon, Joëlle Boutin, assured reporters Saturday that there was unanimity in the caucus.
"Yes, yes, yes," she said.
"It's 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are many people who would not do that," she added.
Family Minister Suzanne Roy initially said there was "consensus" within the caucus on the issue and later said that consensus was unanimous.
On Friday, Richmond MNA André Bachand indicated that there was more than a consensus among CAQ MNAs on the increase, but refused to say it was unanimous.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 13, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Body of slain OPP officer to leave Ottawa via procession to Rockland, Ont.
The body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller will leave Ottawa Saturday in a 37-kilometre procession to Rockland, Ont., east of the capital.
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officer
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
Liberal strongholds under threat, ballot and leadership support slipping: Nanos tracking
The federal Conservatives have widened their lead over other parties when it comes to ballot support and leadership, with the minority Liberals now threatened in areas that were strongholds for them in the previous election, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Productivity killer: This workplace distraction ranked worst by Microsoft
How much work do you actually do in a day? A new report from Microsoft shows workers spend more time on emails, meetings and chats than doing the rest of their jobs.
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei leaves Canada after expulsion: source
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei has left Canada, days after the Liberal government moved to expel him over allegations he was involved in efforts to intimidate a Conservative member of Parliament.
Most Canadians would seek a new job if their pay was regularly delayed, survey finds
A new survey conducted by Angus Reid for the National Payroll Institute has found that the majority of Canadians are would seek another job if they encounter regular pay delays and inaccuracies.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: In Alberta, will 'good enough' be good enough for Rachel Notley and the NDP?
In his column about the Alberta election for CTVNews.ca, former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi says NDP Leader Rachel Notley may be popular and admired by many -- but she must run a "perfect" campaign in order to beat Danielle Smith and the UCP.
Panthers eliminate Maple Leafs from NHL playoffs in five games
The Maple Leafs are out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Peloton recalls faulty seat posts on more than 100,000 bikes in Canada
Peloton is recalling the seat posts on more than 100,000 exercise bikes sold in Canada due to the risk of them breaking during use.
Toronto
-
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
-
Toronto man arrested after allegedly using live python in assault
A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting another man with a live python snake in downtown Toronto.
-
Victim identified in fatal stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square; suspect remains at large
Police have identified the man killed in a daylight stabbing near Yonge and Dundas Square Friday as 40-year-old Richard Sasaki.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia artist believes wire sculptures were stolen from her property for copper
A Nova Scotia artist believes five life-sized sculptures stolen from her property were taken by copper thieves.
-
P.E.I. Tories promise 'bold actions' and 'difficult decisions' in upcoming mandate
The spring session of the Prince Edward Island legislature opened today with a throne speech promising "bold action" and difficult decisions from the re-elected Progressive Conservative government.
-
Retired Nova Scotian finds herself without a family doctor
After losing her family doctor, Valerie Vaughan-Hines now worries about how she'll manage her health and her Type II diabetes, which requires regular check-ins with her doctor for blood work and other evaluations.
London
-
Sirens and safety highlight emergency open house Saturday
An Emergency Preparedness Open House is taking place until 3 p.m. at Fire Station #12 in Byron, Ont.
-
Young pedestrians hit by vehicle, teen driver charged
A 17-year-old driver from Woodstock, Ont. has been charged after two young pedestrians were hit by a car on Thursday.
-
‘Rescue Rendezvous’ at the Catty Shack
Londoners can meet a new furry friend Saturday at the Catty Shack, located at 756 Windermere Rd.
Northern Ontario
-
'Significant' police presence in SSM as search for missing child continues
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, and partner agencies, are continuing to look for missing 11-year-old Ruby Kerr.
-
Actor originally from North Bay excited to reprise role in ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ franchise
Actor originally from North Bay excited to reprise role in ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ franchise
-
Trail cam videos capture spirit moose west of Timmins
A northern Ontario videographer has captured some rare footage of white moose, also known as ‘spirit moose.’
Calgary
-
Nagan Kirtan Parade to disrupt traffic in northeast Calgary Saturday but transit is free
The Nagar Kirtan Parade, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, will result in a number of road closures in northeast Calgary.
-
Alberta wildfire emergency alerts on Saturday
CTV News Edmonton will keep track of Alberta Emergency Alerts issued throughout Saturday as temperatures skyrocket across the province.
-
Alberta election campaign continues after minor drama at Danielle Smith announcement
The Alberta election is nearing the end of its second week, as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith dismisses concerns about over past musings about selling hospitals to private operators.
Kitchener
-
Crown begins cross-examination of accused at Kitchener murder trial
Lawyers for the Crown began their cross-examination of Ager Hasan on Friday, as the Kitchener second-degree murder trial wraps up its third week.
-
How a 3-legged dog found his way home after 18 days in rural Ontario
Andre the dog went on the adventure of a lifetime that spanned 18 days and 35 kilometres, and he did it all on three legs.
-
Two children hurt after corrosive substance placed on public toilet seats in Baden, Ont. park
Two young children were hurt after a corrosive substance that police believe came from batteries was deliberately placed on toilet seats inside a public washroom in Baden, Ont.
Vancouver
-
Mother’s Day a ‘complicated’ holiday for many
Mother’s Day is often associated with flower deliveries and brunch reservations, but for many the day can lead to complicated emotions.
-
Founders of Vancouver roller skating gym set to pitch on Dragon's Den
The founders of an inclusive, empowering roller skating gym in Vancouver are getting ready to pitch their plans to expand their business in the Dragon's Den.
-
Surrey homicide victim identified as man previously reported missing
Homicide investigators have identified a man who was found dead in an alley in Surrey this week, saying the victim was reported missing earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
Golden Knights push Oilers to brink of playoff elimination with 4-3 win
A three-goal burst in the second period spurred the Vegas Golden Knights to Friday's 4-3 win and pushed the Edmonton Oilers to the brink of elimination from the NHL playoffs.
-
Alberta wildfire emergency alerts on Saturday
CTV News Edmonton will keep track of Alberta Emergency Alerts issued throughout Saturday as temperatures skyrocket across the province.
-
Fewer wildfires in Alberta Friday, but more expected to spark over the weekend
While the number of active wildfires in Alberta dropped from 82 Thursday to 74 Friday, officials expect that number to grow over the weekend and they're urging affected Albertans to be ready to leave for longer.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate separate weapons related incidents
Windsor police are investigating stabbing and shooting incidents that happened in separate areas downtown early Saturday morning.
-
Stellantis working on 'contingency plans' as Windsor EV battery plant sits in limbo
Stellantis may be pulling the plug on its plan to build a massive electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor.
-
Cloudy skies expected this weekend in the Windsor region
Saturday will by mainly cloudy across the Windsor region with a slight chance of showers and a high of 24 degrees.
Regina
-
Regina woman who called 911 after mom cut Wi-Fi says police tweet doesn't tell whole story
A 23-year-old Regina woman who called 911 after her mother cut off their home’s Wi-Fi connection, said a tweet from a local police officer who responded to the call does not tell the whole story.
-
After a fire nearly destroyed everything, Big Bob's Meats was up and running a week later
Just over two weeks after a fire nearly destroyed everything, Big Bob’s Meats is up and running in a temporary space.
-
Newly signed Riders defensive lineman KeShaun Moore has ties to WWE
On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced they had signed American defensive lineman KeShaun Moore. Moore also has a NIL (Next in Line) deal currently with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).
Ottawa
-
Body of slain OPP officer to leave Ottawa via procession to Rockland, Ont.
The body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller will leave Ottawa Saturday in a 37-kilometre procession to Rockland, Ont., east of the capital.
-
More than 10 people displaced by 2-alarm blaze in Orleans
More than 10 people have been forced out of their homes by a major fire in Orléans overnight.
-
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officer
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Remai Modern build went $8M over budget, museum has roof problems: report
Construction on Saskatoon's Remai Modern art museum went more than $8 million over budget and the building currently has problems with its roof, according to a city report.
-
Thief smashes window, leaves sour situation for Sask. candy shop owner
Things turned sour for a Prince Albert candy shop owner after her front window was smashed during a recent break-in.
-
Sask. fire forces over 150 residents to leave Buffalo River Dene Nation, with hundreds more on standby
Over 150 people have been evacuated from Saskatchewan’s Buffalo River Dene Nation due to a wildfire in the area.