Couple missing and family fears for their safety: Quebec police

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing couple from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

Malcolm Bennett, 38, and Arielle Fortin, 27, were last seen on Oct. 6, travelling in a grey 2013 Honda Fit with the license plate H94 YRW. There is an inscription on the rear window reading "Depanneur Academie."

"Their loved ones have reason to fear for their health and safety," police said in a news release.

Police are looking for a grey 2013 Honda Fit belonging to Malcolm Bennett, 38, and Arielle Fortin, 27, who are missing. (SQ)

Bennett is 5'10" and weighs around 160 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Fortin is 5'3" and weighs around 125 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees the couple or vehicle is asked to call 911 or the SQ's info-crime line at 1-800-659-4264.