MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Couple missing and family fears for their safety: Quebec police

    Quebec police (SQ) are looking for Malcolm Bennett, 38, and Arelle Fortin, 27, from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield. Their family fears for the couple's safety. (SQ) Quebec police (SQ) are looking for Malcolm Bennett, 38, and Arelle Fortin, 27, from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield. Their family fears for the couple's safety. (SQ)
    Share

    Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing couple from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.

    Malcolm Bennett, 38, and Arielle Fortin, 27, were last seen on Oct. 6, travelling in a grey 2013 Honda Fit with the license plate H94 YRW. There is an inscription on the rear window reading "Depanneur Academie."

    "Their loved ones have reason to fear for their health and safety," police said in a news release.

    Police are looking for a grey 2013 Honda Fit belonging to Malcolm Bennett, 38, and Arielle Fortin, 27, who are missing. (SQ)

    Bennett is 5'10" and weighs around 160 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

    Fortin is 5'3" and weighs around 125 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

    Anyone who sees the couple or vehicle is asked to call 911 or the SQ's info-crime line at 1-800-659-4264. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What are the best ways to boost your income in Canada?

    Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or simply give yourself greater financial stability, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to boost your income.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News