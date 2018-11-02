

CTV Montreal





Police arrested two people on Thursday who are accused of locking two senior citizens in the basement of their home for four years.

Trois Rivieres police were apparently first tipped off about the couple being locked in the basement a year ago, and since getting that first tip the elderly people had managed to leave, one because of health problems.

However it took months before officers were able to get enough testimony from witnesses before they were able to get legal permission to search the home.

Once police got inside the home this week, they discovered evidence that two people had been locked in the basement of the single-family home for years.

Police arrested two people in their fifties and that pair is due in court Friday to be charged with kidnapping, extortion, assault, and uttering threats.

