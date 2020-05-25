QUEBEC -- Quebec has decided to postpone the summer meeting of the Council of the Federation because of COVID-19.

The important meeting of Canada’s premiers, which was set to take place at Château Frontenac from July 22 to 24, has been postponed until the fall. It is the first such meeting to be held in Quebec since 2008.

To date, Quebec has more than half of the deaths related to COVID-19 in the country (3,984 of 6,424 deaths), according to the most recent figures Monday morning.

Premier François Legault announced in a press release that he is postponing the Council of the Federation meeting “after careful consideration and taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“While everyone is facing a most difficult period, the COVID-19 crisis has strengthened our commitment to continue our collaboration in order to respond to issues of importance to all of our governments and our citizens,” said Legault.

“As part of our efforts to revive the economy, I will be very pleased to welcome my provincial and territorial counterparts in the fall, to continue our close collaboration,” he added.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2020.