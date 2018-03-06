

The Canadian Press





Airbus intends to pressure suppliers for Bombardier's C Series jets to lower their prices in an effort to make its new partnership with the Quebec aircraft manufacturer profitable.

Airbus executive Klaus Richter made the comment today alongside Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard.

It came after Couillard, on an official trip to France, toured the facilities of the European aerospace giant in Toulouse.

Richter says Airbus took a gamble by taking over the C Series, which is currently not profitable.

He says Airbus will try to sell the planes first and then rework the costs with suppliers, because currently there is a gap between production cost and sale price.

Richter says the company intends to focus on volume to successfully reduce supplier prices and will hold its next major international gathering of suppliers in October in Montreal.