

The Canadian Press





Premier Philippe Couillard had some heated exchanges with young potential voters on Saturday morning at an annual event organized by Force Jeunesse.

The thirteenth annual ‘Rencontres Maitres Chez Vous’ brought together several hundred young people to meet with representatives from all walks of political life.

Force Jeunesse President Sophie Tremblay said Couillard gave a hint of some of the priorities he will put forward during the campaign with regards to youth, including a focus on public finance management, education and environmental issues.

Couillard said he won’t campaign on his past record, “even if it’s admirable.”

The premier responded to several questions from young voters regarding the government’s refusal to reform the voting system and the viability of the REM light-rail system.

Others asked him about the potential for a $15 minimum wage and investments in private daycares.