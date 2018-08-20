

With just days to go until the formal election call will kickstart the formal campaign season, Premier Philippe Couillard gathered his candidates in Beauce for a pep talk on Monday.

Couillard told the 102 candidates that while politics can be demanding and hard, it’s also exhilarating. He stressed that the Liberals’ message to voters is simple: we’re on the same team and hold the same values.

The premier expressed confidence in his team, saying he believes voters will deliver another Liberal majority government on Oct. 1.

He also took the opportunity to criticize rival Francois Legault. Though he didn’t mention the Coalition Avenir Quebec leader by name, Couillard discussed how proud he is to be a Canadian. The premier has often questioned Legault – a former member of the Parti Quebecois – on his commitment to federalism.

“I’m saying what we feel and people can compare,” said Couillard. “It’s not a question of saying ‘I’m okay with Canada, that’s fine, but we don’t have the numbers for independence.’ We are completely dedicated to both. We’re not going to abandon part of our heritage, being proud Quebecers and also proud Canadians. I’m proud to be Canadian, I love this country.”

There was some bad news for Couillard, as a new poll from Main Street Research showed a majority of voters in the West Island riding of Marquette disapproved of how he handled a situation involving the sitting MNA, Francois Ouimet. A long-time veteran of the National Assembly, Ouimet was told he would not be permitted to run again and was replaced with former NHL player Enrico Ciccone.

Couillard said the decision to replace Ouimet was difficult but necessary due to the large number of high quality, young candidates coming forward.