Couillard promises 25 more super clinics if reelected
Philippe Couillard
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 25, 2018 11:36AM EDT
Quebec Liberal leader Philippe Couillard is promising to open 25 additional super clinics if his party is re-elected on Oct. 1.
He made the commitment on Saturday in the Quebec City region during the third day of the provincial election campaign.
During its previous mandate, the governing Liberals promised to open 50 super clinics and 49 of them are now in operation.
They are open seven days a week, 12 hours day.
The Liberals are also promising to allow pharmacists to administer vaccines to children.
Couillard says that to make life simpler for parents, a second health insurance card will be supplied for children under the age of 14.
