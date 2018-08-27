

CTV Montreal





Premier Philippe Couillard and Coalition Avenir Quebec leader Francois Legault were on the campaign trail for the fifth day on Monday, with both focusing on Quebec’s youth and families.

Speaking in St-Felicien, Couillard outlined six directives for improving the lives of Quebec’s young people should the Liberals be elected to a second term.

He promised free educational services for four-year-old children in either daycare or kindergarten, as well as more monetary and educational support for kids in daycare.

Couillard also promised more staff for kindergarten and grade one.

“The category of people will depend on what the schools want. It may be technicians, it may be teachers, it may be specialized education personnel,” he said. “What I’m telling you is the money will be there to have a second person in the class.”

Legault, who was campaigning in Bromont, said he would provide a more generous family allowance for families with more than one child. He criticized the Liberal policy, saying tax credits for second and third children have been cut. His plan, he said, would put $763 million into the pockets of Quebecers with children.

“It doesn’t cost less for a second or third child than it costs for a first one,” he said. “The proposal we make today is with a CAQ government will pay a family allocation every three months which will represent $2,400 per child for the first, second and third.”

With an English-language debate lined up for Sept. 17, Couillard called on Quebecers to go easy on any of his opponents who struggle to express themselves in English, but said he wasn’t worried about preparing for a debate in his second language.

“It’s not going to be a big deal to prepare myself for the fact the debate will be in English,” he said. “I still stumble on a word sometimes… but I don’t have any problems translating my thoughts into English. It will not differ from any other debate in terms of preparation for me.”