Couillard government will table its budget Tuesday afternoon
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard addresses the crowd at the Liberal Party's annual convention in Laval on Saturday.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 11:15AM EDT
This afternoon, the Couillard government will table a final budget before the October elections; $110 billion to be divided in a number of areas.
Funds will reportedly be allocated for families, business owners, caregivers, students, patients, motorists and transit users.
Finance Minister Carlos Leitao has well-stocked coffers and a thriving economy that posted an average growth of 3.1 percent in 2017 and a low unemployment rate.
More to come.
