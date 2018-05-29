

CTV Montreal





With just over two weeks left in this session of the National Assembly, the Couillard government is pushing to pass two pieces of legislation before the next provincial election.

Premier Philippe Couillard said Tuesday that he was confident the province's legislation regulating marijuana sales would be passed by the time the legislation ends.

He said that it was crucial, and that it required the co-operation of the other parties in the National Assembly, otherwise the federal government's legislation -- which is still being heard in the Senate -- would commercialize cannabis "above our heads."

Any legislation that is not passed by June 15 will be postponed until after the provincial election on Oct. 1, 2018.

Couillard said he was also hopeful that legislation to control dangerous dogs and other animals would be passed this session, saying it was still "possible."

Quebec's public security minister Martin Coiteux introduced the legislation last year, and oversaw public hearings on the legislation in March.

Among those testifying was Lise Vadnais, whose sister was killed by a dog in 2016 in Montreal.

Quebec's Order of Veterinarians testified that dog owners are often unaware of when their pets are being aggressive, and said it would like to see a registry of dogs with behavioural problems, as well as strict laws regarding the breeding of dogs.