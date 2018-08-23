

CTV Montreal





Premier Philippe Couillard shook hands and signed papers on Thursday, officially kicking off the Quebec election season.

In his re-election bid, his focus is on families and quality of life for everyone from infants to seniors.

“Now I’m telling Quebecers, ‘Look, I’m going to present proposals to you every day that will make your life better and simpler,’ ” Couillard said.

He added that Quebecers can now have improvements in their daily lives thanks to his government balancing the province’s books.

“The strong economy is not a small detail,” he said. “A strong economy and well-managed finances gives you the means to do everything else.”

Alongside the premier were Liberal candidates Carlos Leitao and Gaetan Barrette, both of whom served in Couillard’s cabinet.

“I’m quite happy to start officially,” Barrette said.

“Our task between now and October 1 is to lay down the cards, tell them what we stand for, what we propose for the next four years,” Leitao said.