

The Canadian Press





Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard dodged questions about human rights abuses in China on Sunday as he spoke to the media for the first time during a mission to that country.

Speaking in Beijing, Couillard said he didn’t want to “defeat” the purpose of the mission with “misguided comments.”

Communist China has been accused of violating human rights principles such as freedom of opinion and the press.

“It is certain that Quebec, or other parts of the world for that matter, will not dictate to China how they govern themselves internally,” said Couillard.

During his first foray to China in 2014, Couillard also declined to comment on the issue, saying there would be “other opportunities” to do so. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has raised the issue with the communist party secretary of Jiangsu province in 2015.