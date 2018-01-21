Couillard dodges questions on Chinese human rights abuses
Premier of Quebec Philippe Couillard, center, speaks next to Premier of Prince Edward Island Robert Ghiz and Premier of Ontario Kathleen Wynne at a news conference after their Mission to China trip, at the Chinese People Association for friendship in Beijing, China Thursday, Oct. 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 21, 2018 11:57AM EST
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard dodged questions about human rights abuses in China on Sunday as he spoke to the media for the first time during a mission to that country.
Speaking in Beijing, Couillard said he didn’t want to “defeat” the purpose of the mission with “misguided comments.”
Communist China has been accused of violating human rights principles such as freedom of opinion and the press.
“It is certain that Quebec, or other parts of the world for that matter, will not dictate to China how they govern themselves internally,” said Couillard.
During his first foray to China in 2014, Couillard also declined to comment on the issue, saying there would be “other opportunities” to do so. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has raised the issue with the communist party secretary of Jiangsu province in 2015.