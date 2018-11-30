Featured Video
Cote-St-Luc wary over Decarie Square redevelopment plans
Cote-St-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said the city is weary of traffic issues that could result from a planned redevelopment of Decarie Square.
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 11:27AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 30, 2018 11:54AM EST
The City of Cote-St-Luc is expressing concern over the recent sale of the Decarie Square shopping complex, saying any redevelopment could lead to some serious traffic issues.
“At our request, the developer has commissioned a traffic study to understand the effect of a possible redevelopment,” Cote-St-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said in a statement. “Adding more vehicle traffic to the area that is already heavily congested requires a larger plan that includes adding more public transit options. We’re open to having this discussion with the developer and will keep residents up-to-date on our progress.”
The new owners have said they plan to totally redo the complex, including building a 14-storey tower that would be home to residential units, commercial space and medical clinics.
The city said that so far, no plans or re-zoning requests have yet been submitted.
