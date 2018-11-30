

CTV Montreal





The City of Cote-St-Luc is expressing concern over the recent sale of the Decarie Square shopping complex, saying any redevelopment could lead to some serious traffic issues.

“At our request, the developer has commissioned a traffic study to understand the effect of a possible redevelopment,” Cote-St-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said in a statement. “Adding more vehicle traffic to the area that is already heavily congested requires a larger plan that includes adding more public transit options. We’re open to having this discussion with the developer and will keep residents up-to-date on our progress.”

The new owners have said they plan to totally redo the complex, including building a 14-storey tower that would be home to residential units, commercial space and medical clinics.

The city said that so far, no plans or re-zoning requests have yet been submitted.