MONTREAL -- Montreal police said a major operation in Cote-St-Luc was based on a false alarm.

While police had initially said a negotiator and SWAT team would be dispatched to a home on Kildare due to a person possibly being armed and barricading themself in a home, they later said it was based off wrong information.

Initial police information stated a bailiff had been executing a warrant and a person inside the home told the bailiff he was armed. Police later clarified the bailiff believed he heard a gun being loaded behind a closed door.

When police arrived on the scene, they found that the house was empty.

Several nearby homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure.