Cote Saint-Luc suing developer $3M, claiming aquatic centre has leaky roof, crumbling exterior

The City of Côte Saint-Luc is suing a construction company for $3 million, claiming an aquatic centre built in 2011 has already suffered considerable mould and water damage thanks to leaky ceilings and humidity issues.

The city says water is seeping into various rooms at the Aquatic and Community Centre (ACC) from the ceilings and is even causing damage to the exterior bricks.

"Over the past two, three years, the more we investigate, the worse it gets," Côte Saint-Luc city councillor and deputy mayor Dida Berku told CTV News.

The lawsuit also alleges poor ventilation and heating in the swimming pool areas, "extreme" temperature variations in the showers and "excessive" humidity in the server room.

The city's contract with developer Pomerleau included a 15-year warranty on the roof, according to court documents.

"The roof is supposed to be guaranteed for 15 years and it didn't make it," Berku said. "Actually, a roof of this type should be good for 20 to 25 years, is what standard in the industry [is.]"

Pomerleau, who did not respond to a request for comment, charged $18 million for the facility's construction in 2011.

Côte Saint-Luc paid for a third of the bill, while Quebec and Ottawa picked up the rest.

The ACC is home to two swimming pools, a fitness room, art and dance studios, a game room, a café, a banquet and a conference hall.

The lawsuit will make its next appearance in court in February 2023.