

CTV Montreal





The City of Cote Saint-Luc is looking into the possibility of heated sidewalks.

City council has voted in favour of considering the idea as it faces a significant increase to its salt bill. The bill is expected to rise by $100,000 this year alone.

City councillor Ruth Kovac is pushing for heated sidewalks, arguing that it would help the area’s ageing population; one-third of Cote Saint-Luc residents are seniors.

“More sense of security and safety when they go out. Maybe our seniors won’t be afraid to leave their home after a snowfall, because they know that walking to city hall will be safe, that they can go to their doctor’s appointment at Decarie Square and it’s safe the sidewalks will be safe,” she said.

Cote Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said he’s opposed to the idea, arguing that heated sidewalks are not in the budget at this point.

Kovac said it would be short-term pain for long-term gain: though it would cost millions to implement, it would ultimately result in savings because the city is paying $600,000 per year to salt city sidewalks.

Beyond seniors, many residents would benefit from the measure, said Kovac.

“That a mom wants to take her kids out in a stroller, and they can actually navigate the streets, that people in wheelchairs or with a cane – anyone that’s mobility challenged - will have easy access,” she said, adding that it would also be more environmentally friendly because there would be less salt on the sidewalks and fewer clogged sewers.

Opponents of the plan say it’s a waste of time and money because most residents don’t walk around the city – most drive.