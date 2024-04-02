MONTREAL
Montreal

Cote Saint-Luc fire forces 2 families from their homes

Share

Two families had to be taken in by the Red Cross after an apartment fire in a high-rise building in Côte Saint-Luc on Monday.

According to firefighters, the blaze started at 7:30 p.m. on the 14th floor of the building on Adalbert Avenue.

The fire, which originated in a kitchen, was contained in one unit, but it caused major water damage to a second apartment.

Dozens of families were initially evacuated from the building.

The fire was brought under control by 9:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries.

