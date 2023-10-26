Cote Saint-Luc Aquatic and Community Centre closed after suspicious envelope received

The City of Côte Saint-Luc closed its Aquatic and Community Centre after a "suspicious envelope" was received in the afternoon.

The city wrote on its Facebook page that Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after the envelope was found around 1:30 p.m.

Montreal police (SPVM) received the 911 call and ordered the building to be evacuated.

"When the police arrived on the scene they located the suspicious package on the ground," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

The SPVM's tactical team deployed a robot to collect and neutralize the package, which will be analyzed.

The Montreal fire department (SIM) was also on the scene, and the SPVM's arson and explosives unit will investigate further.

"As a precaution, the recreation department building, gymnasium, and the Aquatic and Community Centre will be closing," the city said. "Parts of Mackle Road and Parkhaven Avenue will also be closed temporarily."