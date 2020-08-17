MONTREAL -- Early Monday morning, Cote-des-Neiges residents lined up with jugs to retrieve water to bring home for the third day in a row.

The city cut off the supply in the area around noon on Saturday to repair a broken aqueduct on Victoria Ave., leaving several residents in the area without running water for nearly 48 hours.

On Sunday, the city said the water would likely be turned off until Monday.

This closure impacts residents living on Victoria Ave. between Carlton Ave. and Plamondon Ave., as well as residents on Plandmon Ave. between Victoria Ave. and Lavoie St.