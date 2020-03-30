MONTREAL -- The new coronavirus continues to progress in the Montreal population with 251 new cases added to the city's total positive cases.

The Cote-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough is at the heart of the contagion.

The Montreal public health department unveiled a portrait of the pandemic by borough in a table posted online Monday afternoon.

Data as of Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. show 1,612 confirmed cases on the island of Montreal. This is a jump of 251 cases from the latest data.

Two areas are particularly affected by the coronavirus, namely the Cote-des-Neiges - Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough with 161 infected people and the Cote-Saint-Luc municipality with 107 cases.

Six other places have passed the 50 confirmed case mark: Rosemont - La Petite Patrie (80), Plateau-Mont-Royal (67), Ville-Marie (67), LaSalle (66), Outremont (56) and Ahuntsic- -Cartierville (54).

Then follow six other sectors with more than thirty cases: Sud-Ouest (46), Riviere-des-Prairies - Pointe-aux-Trembles (41), Villeray - Saint-Michel - Parc-Extension (41), Mercier - Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (40), Saint-Laurent (40) and Verdun (36).



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 30, 2020.