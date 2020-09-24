MONTREAL -- On Sept. 29, Costco's St-Hubert location will become a business centre.

The move comes after the success of the first Canadian Costco Business Centre, launched at the brand's Scarborough, Ont. location in March 2017.

The new business centre will create 150 local jobs, according to a Costco press release, and will allow thousands of local businesses to benefit from lower operating expenses, as well as "one-stop shopping" in person and online.

The St-Hubert Costco is located at 5025 Cousineau Blvd.