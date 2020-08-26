MONTREAL -- Nelly Fanous thought she did everything right when she visited the Pointe-Claire Costco that has been the target of parking lot thefts recently – but when she got into her car after loading her groceries, her purse was nowhere to be found.

“As soon as I got to the driver’s side, I could see that my purse was gone, even before opening the door and I knew right away,” she said. “I didn’t hear anything, I didn’t see anything – I was literally half a metre from the door of the car.”

A few days earlier, Fanous’ best friend’s mother was robbed in the same parking lot.

“That was my first time going since, and it was top of mind as I walked through the store so my hand was on my purse the whole time,” she said.

Fanous hesitated as to where to put her purse when she got to her car to make sure no one could snatch it. She initially put it in her trunk, but then figured it made more sense to have it closer to her, and opted for the space between the two front seats.

“At that point, I was able to breathe, I thought there’s no way someone’s going to – while I’m standing here – open the car door, take my purse and run in front of me,” she said.

Fanous said she never even left the vehicle’s side – she rolled her cart over to a Costco employee when she was done with it.

“Clearly somebody was watching me, because I didn’t leave my car, not even for 30 seconds – the only time they might’ve seen me turn away is when I bent over to get the heavy items from under the cart,” she said.

Over the past few weeks, multiple people have reported similar events in the same parking lot. A Costco spokesperson said store management is aware of the incidents, but wouldn’t say how many there have been.

“We’re working with local authorities,” said Martin Groleau, the vice-president and director general of membership and marketing at Costco Canada. “And we’ve asked for increased surveillance on their part in those areas.”

When Fanous went inside and attempted to inform Costco of what had happened, she said they didn’t take down any of her information.

“They didn’t seem that interested, clearly it wasn’t the first time,” she said. “They didn’t really want to claim responsibility or take any reports or anything official like that because they said it didn’t happen in the store.”

An employee was nice enough, however, to refund her for a few hundred dollars’ worth of gift cards that were stolen along with her purse, Fanous said.

“They couldn’t cancel them, but they were good enough to refund me for those.”

Left without her car keys, cellphone, bank cards and a variety of sentimental items – including her Canadian citizenship card from when she was three – Fanous decided to call the police.

“They asked if there were cameras in the parking lot,” she said.

Because there weren't, and because there were no witnesses, Fanous said the police told her they wouldn’t send a car.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM) told CTV News they couldn’t confirm if they’d received any reports for similar thefts or if they were aware of the situation in this particular parking lot. But even when they don’t send a car, the SPVM said it’s important to file a police report for insurance purposes and because their investigators will then look into it.

“I’ve been kicking myself ever since for allowing that to happen,” Fanous said, adding that when she returns to the store, she'll wear a fanny pack or a cross-body bag with just the essentials in it.

But she isn't sure when that will be. Beyond material loss, Fanous has also been experiencing anxiety since the theft.

“The thought of people watching... I felt very vulnerable; I didn’t like the feeling," she said. "So the idea of going back and feeling like people are watching and waiting and lurking – I don’t like that feeling.”

The next time Fanous had to do groceries, she couldn't bring herself to go back.

“I sat there for quite some time debating with myself, should I go or should I not go?” she said. “And in the end I didn’t go; I went to Loblaw’s instead.”