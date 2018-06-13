

The Canadian Press





According to the auditor general, the Quebec government may have to spend more on the REM.

In a report requested by the National Assembly, Guylaine Leclerc found that some of the initial price estimates may need to be recalculated.

Her report said that it’s still too early to determine if the price of the rapid transit system will increase.

Right now the REM is estimated to cost $7 billion, half of which is coming from public funds.