Correlation between teens' social media time and restrictive eating: Montreal study
Researchers at Sainte-Justine Hospital in Montreal have found a correlation in teenagers between the amount of time spent on social media and restrictive eating behaviours or eating disorders.
The findings were published in the journal Psychology & Health and followed 3,801 high school students over five years.
"Social media makes you feel less good about yourself and promotes a desire to be thinner, to have concerns about your weight, and potentially engage in restrictive behaviours," said lead author Patricia Conrod.
Her previous work researching a link between social media and depression was used during a 2021 Congressional hearing where Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was questioned about the link.
Conrod said it can fuel a downward spiral where looking at an app can generate negative emotions but instead of turning away, it can lead to more time scrolling.
"The more you are in a lower mood, the more you'll turn to social media, and the more than social media will impact on your mood in a negative spiral," she said.
Her work rings true to Clara Chemtov, former Miss Teenage Quebec and outspoken advocate on eating disorders.
"Social media definitely had a negative impact," she said. "Just because the way apps like Instagram work it will always show you more of the content they think you like. That meant my feed was always flooded with professional dancers and models who had bodies that were completely unlike my own."
Chemtov was diagnosed with anorexia at 17 years old and is currently in recovery.
"Sometimes you can't help it," she said. "Even though you know cognitively that your life doesn't have to look like theirs to be worthwhile. When you see it everyday, all the time, it does take a toll. You start to question yourself."
The following is a list of resources and hotlines dedicated to supporting people:
The National Eating Disorder Information Centre provides resources and referrals supporting people directly or indirectly affected by disordered eating.
Toll-free: 1-866-633-4220
Kids Help Phone offers free, anonymous and confidential professional phone counselling and online counselling, available 24/7 for kids and youth 20 years of age and younger.
1-800-668-6868
http://www.kidshelpphone.ca
The Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline is available for those who are in, or know someone who is in, immediate crisis or has suicide-related concerns.
1-833-456-4566 (24/7)
1-866-277-3553 in Quebec (24/7)
Text to 45645 (4 p.m. – Midnight ET). Text messaging rates apply. French text support is currently unavailable.
