MONTREAL -- Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is tightening the screws in its institutions and community correctional centres in Quebec because of the second wave of COVID-19.

The agency announced Saturday evening that it was suspending "visits to all its operational units located in the province, as well as temporary absences and placements outside establishments."

CSC said it took her action following extensive consultations with public health officials, and policies will be reassessed every week.

CSC indicates that these measures do not affect establishments located in other provinces in Canada. "Today's decision is a proactive one," said CSC commissioner Anne Kelly. "When we started reinstating some activities at our sites, we were clear that we might need to make rapid changes to adapt to the evolving public health situation in different communities. Institutions are closed living environments, and we have learned a lot about COVID-19 and how to mitigate its spread."

According to CSC, inmates will be able to continue to participate on site in programs and activities that promote their rehabilitation.

Health services will continue to be provided, and temporary absences for medical and humanitarian reasons will continue, as required.

Inmates will be encouraged to stay in touch with their families and loved ones by phone or video conference.

The agency adopted these measures even though it had not identified any cases of COVID-19 in its 10 establishments and six community centres located in Quebec.

"We recognize these measures may be difficult for offenders and their families. In all our operations, we must put everyone's health and safety first as we work to provide offenders with the supports they need," said Kelly.

