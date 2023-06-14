Coroner unveils 63 recommendations to prevent suicide in Quebec

After over three years of work, Quebec's coroner's office unveiled 63 suicide-prevention recommendations on Wednesday.

"This vast public inquiry has reinforced the need for upstream action," coroner Julie-Kim Godin wrote.

She said great importance should be placed on "early detection of mental health disorders" and substance use disorders, adding that "all people who are likely to develop a suicidal risk or who present suicidal manifestations" should be taken seriously.

These people must have access to the appropriate health service "without delay."

"We need to intervene more effectively, and constantly bear in mind that there are no small or large 'idées noires' (dark thoughts)," Godin wrote.

She called on public authorities to provide "all required resources" to community organizations working to provide a safety net for at-risk people.

"Let's make sure that mental health is not the poor child in the healthcare system, and that the necessary investments are made to achieve this and respond to the shortage of manpower," added Godin, who will discuss the matter further at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

This public inquiry had been ordered by Quebec's chief coroner, Pascale Descary, in September 2019. It officially began a few months later, initially under the chairmanship of coroner Andrée Kronström. Godin took over in October 2021.

The coroner's office analyzed six cases of death by suicide during the process: the files of Mikhaël Ryan, Joceline Lamothe, Suzie Aubé, Jean-François Lussier, Marc Boudreau and Dave Murray.

The hearings included numerous testimonials from health professionals, prevention organizations and bereaved family members.

RESOURCES:

Tel-Jeunes.com

Suicide Action Montréal: 1 866 277-3553

Suicide.ca

