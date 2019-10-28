MONTREAL – The coroner’s report into the death of Rick Genest, better known as Zombie Boy, is expected to be released Monday morning.

Coroner Mélissa Gagnon will reveal her findings about the model’s death at a press conference at 10 a.m.

Genest's body was found in August 2018. He was 32. At the time, police said they believe he died by suicide.

Urgences-Santé said it would not comment on the circumstances surrounding his death, but noted it was related to a fall from an apartment building in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Genest was known for the tattoos that covered his body from head to toe, many of which depicted parts of the skeletal structure, as well as the internal organs.

His unique appearance earned him a role in popstar Lady Gaga's video “Born This Way.” The visibility from the video led him to several modelling opportunities with large fashion designers.

After his death, Lady Gaga posted a message on Twitter, calling the news “beyond devastating."

Friends of the artist have insisted they don’t believe Genest killed himself, calling him a “poet” who was always upfront about his mental health struggles.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

-----

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available:

Suicide Action Montreal (1-866-277-3553)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Centre for Suicide Prevention (1-833-456-4566)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.