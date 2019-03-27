A coroner's report into the death of a 14-year-old girl in Laval makes recommendations to restrict the sale of sugary high-alcoholic drinks.

Athena Gervais died by drowning after the excessive consumption of a high-alcoholic sugary drink, a Quebec coroner Martin Larocque has concluded.

In his report made public Wednesday, Larocque said the high school student drank the equivalent of 12 glasses of wine in less than 30 minutes.

Hypothermia may also have played a role in her death, the report concluded.

Athena Gervais was found dead on Feb. 26, 2018 in a stream behind her high school in Laval.

That day, she went to school, but at lunch time she bought several cans of a sweetened alcoholic drink. She shared them with her friends, but she was the one who mainly drank the cans that have an alcohol content of 11.9 per cent.



Seven acute alcohol emergencies per day in Quebec

The girl’s high-profile death led to questions about the consumption of high-alcohol, sugary drinks sold at depanneurs.

Larocque unveiled recommendations Wednesday in hopes of preventing another such tragedy.

“It is imperative that a set of measures be adopted to prevent the dangers inherent to excessive alcohol consumption,” a summary of the report read.

A report from the National Institute of Public Health of Quebec reveals that between January 1 and November 26, 2017, no less than 2,332 people between the ages of 12 and 24 needed emergency intervention for acute alcohol intoxication. That’s the equivalent of seven patients per day.

“It is clear that these statistics highlight a real and worrying public health problem,” the summary read.

The report said that the cans of sugary high-alcoholic drinks are being marketed for maximum visibility to consumers: positioned on display stands at strategic locations and featuring bright colours to ensure maximum visibility.



Other elements that concern the coroner:

the volume of cans in relation to the high percentage of alcohol they contain

the inability to close a can once it is opened

the stimulating effect of high-alcohol sugary drinks that mask the depressive effect of alcohol

the low purchase price

accessibility of products in convenience and grocery stores

The coroner included the these recommendations for the Canadian government:

follow the marketing guidelines set out for tobacco use by restricting marketing of these products in terms of both appearance and accessibility

restrict the alcohol content of high-sugar premixed alcoholic beverages to the equivalent of a single standard drink per unit sold – not 1.5 standard glasses as is the current regulation



Alcohol education group 'pleased' but wants Quebec guidelines



Alcohol education non-profit group Éduc'alcool issued a statement Thursday saying it was “pleased” with the coroner’s recommendations to the Canadian government, adding though, that there was an absence of recommendations to the Quebec government.

The provincial government presides over where the product can be sold, pricing and advertising, whereas the Canadian government regulates the product’s format (drinks per unit) and labelling standards.

"The coroner's recommendations are exactly the same as what we were loudly claiming even before the tragic death of Athena. However, we must not forget that the Quebec government also has a role to play if we really want to move the issue forward,” said the group’s executive director, Hubert Sacy.

Éduc'alcool recommends banning the product outright, but barring that, imposing strict guidelines on how much alcohol is in each unit, product labelling, price, point-of-sale, and marketing.