Coroner's inquiry into police officer death, suspect's killing begins in Quebec

    Police tape cordons off the scene after a Quebec provincial police officer was killed while trying to arrest a man in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz) Police tape cordons off the scene after a Quebec provincial police officer was killed while trying to arrest a man in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
    A coroner's inquiry is set to open Monday to probe the deaths of both a Quebec provincial police sergeant killed on the job last March and her assailant who was killed by fellow officers.

    Sgt. Maureen Breau was fatally stabbed on March 27 while trying to make an arrest in Louiseville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal. Her partner was also injured in the attack.

    Isaac Brouillard Lessard, the man accused of killing her, was shot dead by police and had a history of mental health issues, having been found not criminally responsible at least five times for past offences.

    The public inquiry will take place in Trois-Rivières, Que., halfway between Montreal and Quebec City, and will be presided over by coroner Géhane Kamel.

    Provincial Public Security Minister François Bonnardel called for the public inquest to seek recommendations to improve how authorities respond in the future.

    Last month, the Crown announced no criminal charges would be laid against the officers stemming from the police killing of Brouillard Lessard.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2024. 

