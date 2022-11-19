Coroner's inquiry into death of Montreal firefighter to begin Monday

A coroner's inquiry into the death of a Montreal firefighter begins Monday at the Joliette courthouse.

Pierre Lacroix died in October 2021 while trying to rescue two boaters who were in trouble in the Lachine Rapids of the St. Lawrence River.

Lacroix, a 58-year-old father of two, was one of four rescuers in a model of boat called the Hammerhead when a large wave swamped their boat, and Lacroix ended up in the frigid waters trapped under the vessel.

A report by the workers' health and safety board found several issues, including that the crew wasn't properly trained to be on that part of the rapids and that the Hammerhead wasn't made for large waves.

Following that report, the Quebec firefighters union condemned the workers' health and safety board for not making any recommendations.

The union is now demanding the complete suspension of water rescue operations until a major overhaul of training practices, and a review of equipment is completed.

When coroner Gehane Kamel begins her inquiry, she will hear from members of Lacroix's family, several firefighters, including the fire chief, and the two boaters Lacroix was trying to save when he died.

The coroner won't lay blame, but she will make recommendations.