MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Coroner's inquest to be held in spring for Innu man who froze to death in Montreal

    Raphael Andre froze to death overnight on Saturday just steps from a downtown Montreal shelter closed for curfew. (Photo: Facebook) Raphael Andre froze to death overnight on Saturday just steps from a downtown Montreal shelter closed for curfew. (Photo: Facebook)
    Share

    A coroner's inquest will begin in May into the death of a homeless man who froze while trying to find a warm place to sleep at night in Montreal.

    On Jan. 17, 2021, Raphael André's body was found in a portable toilet near the Parc Avenue drop-in centre where the 51-year-old Innu man had been seeking shelter but was forced out due to COVID-19 public health restrictions in place at the time.  

    Coroner Stéphanie Gamache will oversee the public hearings from May 13 to 24 and from June 3 to 14 at the Longueuil courthouse. 

    "The hearings will allow any person of interest to express themselves regarding the circumstances of this death in order to analyze all the contributing factors, with a view to proposing possible solutions for better protection of human life," the coroner's office said Monday in a news release.

    André's death made headlines across the country as people demanded better resources for homeless people during the pandemic. In the days after his death, a light display adorned the exterior of the Open Door shelter in his memory.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Nikki Haley requests Secret Service protection due to threats

    Nikki Haley has applied for U.S. Secret Service protection because of threats she is facing as the only remaining GOP presidential candidate competing with former president Donald Trump for the party’s nomination, Haley’s campaign spokesperson confirmed to CNN.

    Nazi veteran Hunka was invited to Zelenskyy reception: PMO

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has confirmed, months after acrimony first arose over his House of Commons recognition, that Yaroslav Hunka—a veteran who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War—was also invited to a Toronto reception for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News