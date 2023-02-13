Coroner's inquest opens into case of two girls murdered in 2020 by their father
The mother of two Quebec girls killed by their father in July 2020 told the opening of a coroner's inquest Monday she still has no explanation for why Martin Carpentier committed such heinous crimes.
Amélie Lemieux recounted the horror she's endured since Carpentier killed their daughters — Romy, 6, and Norah, 11 — in the woods near St-Apollinaire, Que., southwest of Quebec City. He killed himself shortly after.
"My girls were in the wrong place at the wrong time with the person they loved the most in the world," Lemieux told deputy chief coroner Luc Malouin at the Quebec City inquest.
Romy Carpentier and Norah Carpentier are missing along with their father Martin Carpentier
The search for the girls and their father turned into a multi-day police manhunt that gripped the province. And since the girls went missing, questions have arisen about the quality of the police investigation.
Quebec's public security minister ordered a coroner's inquest last year after Radio-Canada reported on new evidence that had not been part of a coroner's report into the girls' deaths. Meanwhile, the coroner's October 2021 report found flaws in the police investigation and recommended changes to the process for triggering an Amber Alert. It also recommended the creation of a dedicated police unit to investigate the disappearance of children.
The case started when the girls and their father vanished after their car was involved in a crash on Highway 20 in St-Apollinaire, on July 8, 2020, just before 9:30 p.m. Police initially believed the crash was unintentional and had thought the family had simply left the scene of a collision.
It was not until 3 p.m. the next day that police issued an Amber Alert for the missing children.
Lemieux told the inquest that she tried to impart a sense of urgency to police in the hours after the disappearances of her children. She said police told her they didn't have enough information at first to trigger the alert.
"We asked for the helicopter; we asked for the Amber Alert, but it took a very long time," Lemieux said. She recalled telling police that "Martin would not come out of the woods" and that "he was scared."
Lemieux said she was sleeping when a police officer called at 9:45 p.m. on July 8, 2020, informing her of an accident involving Carpentier's vehicle and that the three were missing. The mother said she went to the scene that night and returned early the following morning to search herself.
She said she asked truckers at a truck stop to use their radio system to announce the disappearances, adding that she also asked clients at a nearby convenience store about her kids.
Lemieux said she even searched around the area close to where the girls' bodies were eventually discovered. She said she didn't walk down a nearby gravel road because she knew her eldest daughter was missing a sandal, which was left behind in the car.
“I was right next to them — I was so close; I didn’t know," Lemieux sobbed.
Police found the girls' bodies in the woods on July 11. But the coroner concluded they were likely killed the afternoon of July 9. Carpentier died by suicide in the hours after the girls' killings, but his body was only found on July 20.
Lemieux recounted how she cried when investigators told her they had found the girls. "I fell down and I didn’t feel anything more. I could hear people yelling around me but it was all dark … I felt cold."
The couple had been together since 2008. Carpentier was not Norah's biological father but had adopted her in 2010, she told the inquest. Romy was born in 2013, and Lemieux said she and him separated in 2015.
She said that by 2020, Carpentier had lost a lot of weight in the weeks ahead of the killings and had expressed concerns about his finances after his construction job was on hold because of COVID-19.
The inquest also heard Monday from Carpentier's girlfriend, whose identity is protected by a publication ban. She said Carpentier was about to file for divorce and was fearful of losing access to his children. Earlier in the day, Lemieux told the inquiry she was unaware Carpentier wanted to divorce and was afraid of losing the girls.
Carpentier, the girlfriend testified, was also upset because Norah had made contact with her biological father.
"I knew that it preoccupied him," the woman testified. "What I told him is I don't know how someone like you could lose custody of your kids; for me he was a wonderful father."
She agreed with the coroner's assertion that the prospect of losing his kids was an "obsession" for Carpentier.
The inquest continues Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian ambassador claims Canada a 'very dangerous country' to visit
Russia's ambassador in Ottawa claims Canada is unsafe for his compatriots to visit. 'Canada today is a very dangerous country for Russian citizens,' Oleg Stepanov said in a Russian-language interview last Friday.
Premiers to accept federal health-care funding offer, focus turns to bilateral deals
Canada's premiers have agreed to accept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 10-year health-care funding offer and are now turning their focus towards inking their respective bilateral agreements with the federal government.
One in four Canadians would be unable to afford a sudden expense of $500: StatCan
A quarter of Canadians say they would be unable to cover an unexpected expense of $500, according to new data from StatCan.
Fifth teen charged in Toronto man's death granted bail, three remain in custody
A judge has granted bail to a fifth girl charged with second-degree murder in the death of a homeless man who was allegedly swarmed and stabbed by group of teens in Toronto's downtown core.
Ottawa neighbourhood devastated by massive explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning. The blast injured 12 people, including two children and two people who were trapped in the rubble.
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
U.S. shoots down 4 flying objects: What we know about the locations
The United States has shot down four mostly unidentified flying objects, including one in Canada, in just over a week. Here is what we know about where these four objects were shot down.
Twitter's plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry
In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, thousands of volunteer software developers have been using a crucial Twitter tool to comb the platform for calls for help -- including from people trapped in collapsed buildings -- and connect people with rescue organizations.
U-Haul driver's NYC 'rampage' leaves 8 hurt, police say
A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into scooter riders in New York City on Monday, injuring at least eight people before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit.
Toronto
-
Ford makes 'recommendations' on fed health deal as premiers agree to accept offer
Ontario Premier Doug Ford made "specific recommendations" on the sustainability of a new health-care deal, his office said Monday, as the country's premiers agreed to formally accept Ottawa's offer.
-
Fifth teen charged in Toronto man's death granted bail, three remain in custody
A judge has granted bail to a fifth girl charged with second-degree murder in the death of a homeless man who was allegedly swarmed and stabbed by group of teens in Toronto's downtown core.
-
John Tory will remain as mayor for Wednesday's budget deliberations
John Tory has committed to remaining mayor through Wednesday’s budget deliberations at city hall, according to budget Chief Gary Crawford.
Atlantic
-
Premiers to accept federal health-care funding offer, focus turns to bilateral deals
Canada's premiers have agreed to accept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 10-year health-care funding offer and are now turning their focus towards inking their respective bilateral agreements with the federal government.
-
Some students dismissed early, Halifax parking ban to be enforced as nor'easter heads for N.S.
A developing nor'easter is already affecting travel in Nova Scotia and has prompted some schools to dismiss students early.
-
N.S. woman who murdered daughter granted more temporary passes from prison
A Nova Scotia woman who murdered her daughter in 2008 will be getting more temporary passes to leave prison.
London
-
Search underway for ‘octagonal object’ shot down near Tobermory
A Canadian and United States Coast Guard ship is scouring the waters between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island for an “octagonal object” shot down by US fighter jets Sunday afternoon.
-
Sentencing hearing in bizarre case involving arson
The sentencing hearing was held Monday in the case of a man who set fire to the car of a known pimp in downtown London.
-
Health care workers rally to mark anniversary, protest privatization
Close to 100 people gathered outside London Health Sciences Centre’s Victoria Campus Monday mark a milestone anniversary, and protest the Ford government’s move to privatize some services.
Northern Ontario
-
Health Canada issues recall for certain frozen fries sold in Ontario
Health Canada is issuing a recall for a brand of frozen fries sold in Ontario.
-
Sudbury, Ont., mayor proposes taking a $36K pay cut
Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre wants to turn back the clock to 2016 when it comes to his salary as mayor.
-
North Bay police officer says request for transgender bathrooms led to reprisals
A human rights complaint filed by a veteran North Bay Police officer can proceed, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has ruled.
Calgary
-
Man taken to hospital following stabbing outside northwest library
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed Monday afternoon in the northwest.
-
Calgary woman shot by police during erratic driving investigation east of city
A police response east of Calgary ended Sunday afternoon with an officer shooting a female driver.
-
Alberta invests $15M to train international nurses to aid health-care system
The Alberta government says more than 600 new seats will be created in nurse bridging programs at three post secondary institutions to transition internationally educated nurses into the province's health-care system.
Kitchener
-
Bright lights in southwestern Ontario night sky puzzle viewers
People who noticed some unusual bright lights in the night sky over southwestern Ontario Sunday may now have some answers.
-
School board ends investigation at Rockwood elementary school
The Upper Grand District School Board has ended an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour at Harris Mill Public School.
-
20 years of DNA barcoding at University of Guelph
A milestone is being celebrated at the University of Guelph.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man sentenced in drug-trade-related abduction that left victim 'scarred for life'
A B.C. man won’t serve any jail time for his role in a drug-trade-related abduction where the victim was beaten and held for days – and had the word "thief" burned into his flesh with a blowtorch
-
Couple, 4-year-old child rescued by helicopter after overnight scare on B.C. mountain
A B.C. couple and their four-year-old child are recovering after getting lost while hiking on Sumas Mountain on Sunday and spending a night in the cold and rain.
-
VPD officer guilty of assault with a weapon in 2018 arrest of Black man for jaywalking
A Vancouver police officer has been found guilty of assault with a weapon in connection to an incident five years ago where a young, Black man was kicked and tasered after being stopped for jaywalking.
Edmonton
-
Controversy erupts after Edmonton workers stop handing out syringes, pipes near transit
In an attempt to reduce open drug use in public places, city harm-reduction contractors are no longer giving syringes and pipes to people in pedways or near transit centres – a change attracting mixed reaction.
-
Edmonton-based photojournalist, news outlet suing RCMP over 'unconstitutional arrest'
An award-winning photojournalist who was arrested and detained while documenting a pipeline standoff in Northern B.C. has announced a lawsuit against the Mounties.
-
Local woman searching for family physician after being dumped by 'lottery system'
An Edmonton woman says she no longer has a family doctor after a clinic restructuring forced physicians to use a "lottery system" to determine who would stay in their care.
Windsor
-
‘Cart before the horse’ approach may cost LaSalle resident thousands in taxes
Kevin O’Neil stands to lose thousands of dollars and is now calling on the federal government to update their tax laws.
-
Have you taken the 28-day challenge? A Black History Month initiative in Windsor
Black Business Can Inc. (BBC) has compiled a list of Black-owned businesses to patronize this month.
-
Moving objects in the sky seen over Windsor-Essex. Here’s what they could be
A string of moving bright lights in the sky was seen over Windsor-Essex Sunday evening by several CTV News viewers.
Regina
-
Suspects in Esterhazy area killing still at large, injured victim released from hospital
A 34-year-old man from the RM of Fertile Belt has been identified as the victim of a murder near Esterhazy, Sask on Feb. 10.
-
Fire claims hog barn, thousands of animals near Sturgis, Sask.
A fire claimed an industrial hog barn and thousands of animals near the town of Sturgis, Sask. over the weekend.
-
RCMP explain lack of emergency alert in Fertile Belt Friday homicide
We now know why a homicide in rural Saskatchewan didn’t lead to a wide-scale emergency alert.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa neighbourhood devastated by massive explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning. The blast injured 12 people, including two children and two people who were trapped in the rubble.
-
Families forced out of homes near site of Ottawa blast
The massive explosion that took out homes under construction in an east Ottawa neighbourhood damaged homes nearby, forcing families to escape early Monday morning with nothing but they clothes they were wearing.
-
Parents protest to draw attention to bullying at Vimy Ridge Public School
Parents protested outside of a south Ottawa school Monday, saying student bullying is an ongoing problem that is not being addressed by school officials.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Lighthouse could be put in receivership by the end of the week
Two board members of the Lighthouse are calling for the organization to be put in receivership, according to court filings obtained by CTV News.
-
Saskatoon mandatory green bins arriving in spring, city moves to bi-weekly garbage collection
Saskatoon is rolling out a city-wide green bin program and reducing curbside garbage pickup.
-
About 1,290 SaskTel customers experience outages after vandalism incidents
More than 1,000 SaskTel customers in Saskatoon experienced outages following vandalism to the company’s infrastructure.