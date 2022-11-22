Coroner's inquest into Montreal firefighter's drowning looks at search

Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas

The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado gay nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to 'protect himself' from a father with a criminal history.

