Coroner's inquest into Montreal firefighter's drowning looks at search

JOLIETTE, Que. -

The coroner's inquest into the drowning of Montreal firefighter Pierre Lacroix in 2021 is looking into the frantic search that took place after his boat capsized in the Lachine Rapids during a rescue attempt.

Lt. Sylvain Dominique of Montreal's fire department testified that despite considerable effort in the water, on the shore and in the air, rescuers did not look under the capsized HammerHead boat in the first hours after the accident.

Lacroix and three of his colleagues were attempting to rescue two boaters in distress when the rescue boat capsized in the waves of the St. Lawrence River on Oct. 17, 2021. The other three firefighters survived.

Dominique, who was working at a command post from the shore, said the capsized fireboat was located less than an hour after the accident. But it was stuck at the bottom of the river and could not be immediately turned over.

He said he ordered search teams to ignore the boat and focus instead on finding Lacroix in open water, as he thought the firefighter was probably already dead if he was trapped below.

It wasn't until about 3 a.m., seven and a half hours after the accident, that a Montreal police underwater camera determined Lacroix's body was trapped under the capsized boat.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 22, 2022