MONTREAL -- The coroner's inquest into the death of Joyce Echaquan is drawing to a close on Wednesday, as lawyers from those who participated in the public hearings prepare to make their final presentations.

The hearings began on May 13.

Coroner Gehane Kamel has been trying to shed light on the death of the Atikamekw mother, on September 28 at Joliette Hospital.

Shortly before her death, Echaquan filmed herself in her hospital bed, agitated and suffering, while two employees insulted and denigrated her.

The video attracted public attention on social media, causing outrage and bringing into question the treatment of Indigenous people in Quebec's health system.

At the inquest, Echaquan's family testified before the coroner, as did hospital staff.

Hospital managers were also called upon to explain how their emergency room operates and what they intend to do, or not do, to ensure that Indigenous people are treated well in the future.

On Monday and Tuesday, several people offered recommendations to the coroner so another death can be avoided.

Kamel's mission is to determine the cause of death of 37-year-old Echaquan, who was admitted to hospital with stomach pains.

The report will also outline the circumstances of her death and analyze how hospital employees treated her.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 2, 2021.