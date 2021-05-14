TROIS-RIVIERES -- When Joyce Echaquan died at the Joliette hospital, she was tied up in bed and covered in bruises, one of her brothers testified Friday at the coroner's inquest into the Atikamekw woman's death.

"I never thought I would see a member of my family treated like this," said Stephane Echaquan. "It's unacceptable."

On Sept. 28, 2020, he went to the hospital in Joliette. When he arrived, his sister was already dead.

She had bruises on her arms and knees, he testified.

"I was all mixed up in my head. How could this happen?" he said.

Joyce Echaquan, 37, had gone to the hospital on Sept. 26 because she had intense stomach pains. She died on Sept. 28, after suffering degrading insults from two hospital employees.

But shortly before her death, the mother of seven filmed herself from her hospital bed with her cell phone. She can be seen agitated and in pain, while a nurse and an orderly can be heard insulting her and hurling abuse at her. The video was widely circulated on social media and sent shock waves of outrage.

Other family members who testified Thursday and Friday said it was not the first time she had been treated for such stomach pains, but that she was receiving only medication such as morphine.

Stephane Echaquan said the medication was the cause of her stomach pain. His sister was also diabetic and had heart problems.

Like other witnesses, Stephane Echaquan explained that his sister did not like going to the Joliette hospital because she felt denigrated there.

Joyce's sister-in-law, Jemima Dubé, testified Friday that Joyce called her on Sept. 26, shortly after she was admitted to the hospital, "to get her out of there" because she was afraid.

She was unable to get there without a vehicle because the hospital is three hours from Manawan, where they live. A few hours later, Joyce called back and sounded "scared".

"She said the nurses were giving her too much medication," said Dubé. She saw her sister-in-law with a swollen belly and fluid mixed with blood coming out of her ears, nose and mouth.

Coroner Gehane Kamel's hearings continue on Friday afternoon, while other witnesses will be heard.

The Trois-Rivieres courtroom, where the hearings are being held, is filled with relatives of Joyce Echaquan, some of whom are wearing shirts that show Joyce's face.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021.