MONTREAL -- A coroner's inquest began Monday into the deaths that occurred in long-term care homes and other seniors' residences during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next few days will be devoted to the CHLSD des Moulins de Terrebonne and the death of resident Mrs. Lucille Gauthier.

Coroner Géhane Kamel will chair the inquiry to investigate a series of other residences, namely the private seniors' residence Manoir Liverpool in Lévis and several CHSLDs, including René-Lévesque in Longueuil, the Laflèche in Shawinigan, Sainte-Dorothée in Laval, Yvon-Brunet in Montreal and Herron in Dorval.

Given the complexity of the subject and the large number of deaths, a coroner with medical training, Dr. Jacques Ramsay, was appointed to assist and inform Kamel throughout the process.

Only deaths that occurred between March 12 and May 1, 2020 are included in the inquiry.

"Coroners intervene in cases of violent, obscure or potentially negligent deaths. Deaths that occur outside of these areas, including those resulting solely from coronavirus infection, are not investigated by coroners," the coroner's office said.

The majority of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Quebec have occurred in seniors' residences.

The hearings were scheduled to begin in February with the portion dealing with the CHSLD Herron in Dorval, one of the hardest hit by the virus, but this portion was postponed at the request of lawyers representing the residence and its management.

Class action lawsuits have been filed against CHSLD Herron and CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée, alleging negligence on the part of their residents. These class actions have not yet been authorized by a judge, a necessary step before they can proceed.

The Ombudsman has also indicated that she will investigate deaths in seniors' residences during the pandemic.

Coroner's inquests are not intended to find fault for the deaths, but rather to make recommendations to prevent future ones.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2021.