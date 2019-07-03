Featured Video
Coroner probes death of Quebec senior who spent 36 hours on balcony
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 2:35PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 3, 2019 2:41PM EDT
The family of a 93-year-old Quebec woman who died after spending three days inert on her balcony at a seniors' residence wants better surveillance for the elderly.
Marie-Rose Gauthier lived in an autonomous living apartment at a seniors' home in Saguenay, and her family believes she fell on the eve of the June 24 Fete Nationale holiday and was unable to get up.
She was discovered 36 hours later, dehydrated and suffering from hypothermia and died in hospital on June 28.
Denise Ouellet, Gauthier's daughter, says her mother had all her faculties, but was prone to falls and wasn't wearing her bracelet alarm to alert anyone she'd fallen.
She says her mother died under tragic circumstances, and she'd like to see new measures to avoid anyone else ending up in a similar situation.
The Manoir Champlain, where Gauthier lived, declined to comment Wednesday as the coroner is investigating the death.
