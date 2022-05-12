Coroner orders public inquiry into death of Montreal firefighter Pierre Lacroix

Quebec Chief Coroner Pascale Descary has ordered a public inquiry into the death of firefighter Pierre Lacroix in Montreal last fall.

Firefighter Lacroix, married with two children, died on Oct. 17, 2021 during a water rescue near the Lachine Rapids. With three colleagues, he had come to the aid of two boaters in distress.

The firefighters' boat had capsized and Lacroix was trapped under the boat before he drowned.

Coroner Géhane Kamel has been appointed to preside over the inquest and will be assisted by Dave Kimpton, Public Inquiry Counsel.

The purpose of the public inquiry is to shed light on the probable causes and circumstances of the firefighter's death.

Recommendations may also be made following the inquest to prevent similar deaths.

Testimonies will be collected on the mission of the marine rescue and prevention teams, their intervention techniques and their communication methods.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 12, 2022.