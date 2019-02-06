Featured Video
Coroner investigating after two people found dead in Cote St-Luc home
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 11:23PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 7, 2019 8:02AM EST
The bodies of two people were found dead in a home on Cavendish Boulevard in Cote St-Luc Wednesday night. Police and firefighters suspect that the elderly man and woman may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
A family member asked authorities to investigate, and firefighters arrived at the scene at just after 9 p.m. Once inside the bungalow, they discovered both bodies in an upstairs bedroom.
The deceased are an 88-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman.
Emergency crews also noticed a strong order of gas inside the home, and in the garage, they found signs that a car had been running for quite some time. The car, they say, appeared to have run out of gas.
After conducting an investigation Montreal police do not believe this was a criminal act.
The case has been turned over to the coroner's office, which will continue the investigation.