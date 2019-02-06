

CTV Montreal





The bodies of two people were found dead in a home on Cavendish Boulevard in Cote St-Luc Wednesday night. Police and firefighters suspect that the elderly man and woman may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

A family member asked authorities to investigate, and firefighters arrived at the scene at just after 9 p.m. Once inside the bungalow, they discovered both bodies in an upstairs bedroom.

The deceased are an 88-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman.

Emergency crews also noticed a strong order of gas inside the home, and in the garage, they found signs that a car had been running for quite some time. The car, they say, appeared to have run out of gas.

After conducting an investigation Montreal police do not believe this was a criminal act.

The case has been turned over to the coroner's office, which will continue the investigation.