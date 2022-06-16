Coroner investigating after infant girl in respiratory distress dies after being turned away from Montreal hospital

An eight-month-old baby in respiratory distress has died after she was turned away from the Montreal General Hospital.

Police had rushed the baby girl to the hospital, only for paramedics to be told to take her elsewhere. The infant died en route.

Officers were the first to arrive on the scene Wednesday morning after receiving a 911 call.

"When the police officer arrived on the scene, they noticed that the baby unfortunately wasn't breathing, and that information was transferred to a call centre," said Chantal Comeau, a spokesperson for Urgences-santé. "Right away, our response plan was adjusted."

Urgences-santé says that based on information from the person who called 911, the response only merited a level three priority – a 20 to 29-minute response time.

But when police relayed the seriousness of the infant's distress, that priority was elevated and police decided not to wait for paramedics.

"First responders were there within about two, three minutes. When they got there, the police officer had already left for the hospital with the baby," said Comeau.

Upon arrival, they were instructed to take the baby to a pediatric facility, but the child died en route.

Patients' rights advocate Paul Brunet questions why the Montreal General Hospital didn't treat the baby.

"When someone is taken to a hospital in a crisis, in a situation of life or death, you should be able to treat the patient, stabilize [them] and then transfer the baby," he said.

Brunet said police made the right decision, adding there needs to be more flexibility within the system.

"How come we cannot, sometimes, go off the protocol and treat the patient that needs urgent assistance. That's certainly a question that needs to be raised by the coroner."

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), Urgences-Santé and the Montreal police could not explain why a decision was made to transfer the baby.

The coroner is now investigating.