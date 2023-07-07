Coroner identifies second victim in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean landslide
The Quebec coroner's office is confirming the identity of the woman killed in a landslide in the province's Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region last weekend.
Pascale Racine, 44, was one of two people who died last Saturday in Rivière-Éternité, Que., about 260 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
Earlier in the week, authorities identified the other victim killed after heavy rains triggered landslides and flooding as 48-year-old Pascal Héon.
Police divers found the two bodies on Tuesday evening.
A provincial engineer told a briefing the victims were trying to clear debris from a small landslide off a road when a larger landslide hit. A man who was with them managed to cling to a tree and was rescued.
More than 50 residents of the town were forced to leave their homes after the storm dumped 130 millimetres of rain in the space of two hours.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada expected to raise rates next week, despite rise in unemployment rate
The Canadian labour market is showing some signs of softening as the unemployment rate rises and wage growth slows, but with another solid job gain in June, forecasters are still expecting an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week.
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital tax
America's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts
A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.
WestJet CEO pushes for shared air travel accountability during flight delay
WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech argued this week that air traffic controllers were to blame for a 2.5-hour flight delay on his own airline.
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
Look up! You may be able to see the northern lights in Canada Friday night
People across Canada may be able to see the aurora borealis, or northern lights, on Friday due to a passing solar storm. But this is bad news for Earth's magnetic field.
Tennis Canada's Gavin Ziv on the challenges for women getting equal prize money
Women’s tennis players at the National Bank Open in Toronto and Montreal will get the same amount of prize money as men starting in 2027 – and Tennis Canada’s Gavin Ziv said it’s been a ‘long, long way’ to get there.
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face in Las Vegas encounter: police
No charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving pop star Britney Spears, San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player's security team, Las Vegas police said Friday.
5,000-year-old 'Ivory Lady' upends what's known about sex and gender in prehistoric societies
The new technique used by a team of European archaeologists opens up a new window on the past and may signal a sexual revolution for archaeology.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman dead after daytime shooting in Toronto
A woman is dead following a daytime shooting in east Toronto Friday.
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS | Video shows verbal altercation before violent TTC stabbing
Video of a violent stabbing on a TTC train on Thursday shows that there was a verbal altercation that turned physical in the moments leading up to the incident.
-
Toronto's speed cameras were vandalized 555 times over the last year. These were the most targeted ones.
One speed camera in Toronto was spray painted on 31 different occasions over the span of just a few months last year.
Atlantic
-
Heat warnings in effect across the Maritimes to kick off the weekend
Heat warnings extend across parts of all three Maritime provinces Friday. Environment Canada says the very warm and humid weather could possibly last into Saturday for some areas.
-
In aftermath of sinking, crew member's widow says Transport Canada reform falls short
Transport Canada will tighten inspections of fishing vessels in the aftermath of a deadly Nova Scotia sinking in 2020, but the widow of a lost crew member says the reform doesn't go far enough to prevent future tragedies.
-
Ferry disruptions hurting P.E.I. businesses after years of COVID-19 closures
The Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island says the sporadic ferry service this year between the province and Nova Scotia has been challenging for local businesses.
London
-
Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle
Officers responded with EMS to find a vehicle and a bike involved in the incident and the person riding the bike was pronounced deceased at the scene.
-
Do you know this man? He’s wanted in connection to a sexual assault investigation
London Police Services’ Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section have released photographs of a suspect involved in a recent sexual assault and robbery investigation.
-
Family and friends are pouring out their hearts after learning of the death of a London woman
Those closest to Caitlin Jennings are expressing grief and disbelief after learning the 22-year-old was the victim of a homicide in London, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire destroys North Bay restaurant
A fire has destroyed Greco’s Pizza on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay. Firefighters on the scene said it looks like the restaurant building was totally destroyed – which was confirmed later in the morning.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Barrie, Parry Sound and Quebec
A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release could be in Barrie, Parry Sound or Quebec, and police warn he may be armed.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 144 between Cartier, Gogama
Few details are available, but Highway 144 is closed Friday morning following a collision.
Calgary
-
Yahoo! 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade takes over the downtown core
Calgarians have lined the streets in the downtown core to take in all the music, floats and fun of the 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade.
-
New penguin chick hatches at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo
Staff at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo say there is a new baby animal at the facility.
-
'Don't fall off the horse': Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen leading Stampede parade
Col. Jeremy Hansen is preparing to become the first Canadian to travel to the moon as part of the Artemis II mission, but Friday he cowboyed up to become the second astronaut to be marshal of the Calgary Stampede parade.
Kitchener
-
End of London-Kitchener GO Train service bad news for Stratford, say local leaders
It’s nearly the end of the line for GO Train service between London and Kitchener.
-
Collisions involving transport trucks on the rise in Ontario,
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are noticing an increase in collisions involving transport trucks, with 2022 recording the highest number in more than a decade.
-
Suspects with knives rob Kitchener pharmacy
Waterloo regional police are looking for two male suspects after an armed robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy this morning.
Vancouver
-
3 records broken, 1 tied amid historically hot week for B.C.
British Columbia is having an historically hot month, with another four high-temperature records broken or tied on Thursday.
-
Lynn Valley stabbing spree killer speaks at sentencing hearing for first time
For the first time since the deadly stabbing spree in Lynn Valley two years ago, the man who has pleaded guilty to the horrific attacks spoke at length in front of a courtroom Friday morning.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactions
When put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: police
The Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
Russian pavilion to be excluded from 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival because of safety concerns: board
The Russian pavilion will not be part of the 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival, the Edmonton Heritage Festival Association (EHFA) board announced on Friday.
-
More than 30 more shigellosis cases reported since outbreak reopened in spring: AHS
The shigella outbreak in downtown Edmonton has made 31 people sick since it was reopened by Alberta Health Services in March.
Windsor
-
Suspect charged for allegedly abducting and stabbing woman
Windsor police say they arrested a suspect after a woman was allegedly stabbed and abducted.
-
Windsor’s unemployment rate drops
Windsor’s unemployment rate decreased last month, despite an increase nationally.
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise rates next week, despite rise in unemployment rate
The Canadian labour market is showing some signs of softening as the unemployment rate rises and wage growth slows, but with another solid job gain in June, forecasters are still expecting an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week.
Regina
-
Devon Cyr sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter in 2020 death of Isaiah Allary
Twenty-eight-year-old Devon Cyr was handed 14 years in prison for manslaughter in relation to the 2020 death of Isaiah Allary.
-
Location for specialized long-term care facility in Regina selected
The future location of a specialized long-term care facility in Regina has been chosen.
-
'I haven't ever seen that happen': Riders defeat Elks 12-11 after rouge in final minutes
It was a tight matchup Thursday night between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks where the Riders walked away with the 12-11 victory following CJ Sims taking a knee in the end zone with just over a minute to go.
Ottawa
-
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign off
Legendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
-
Reported hate crimes on the rise in Ottawa, police say
Ottawa police say the number of reported hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents is up significantly compared to this time last year.
-
Process to remove crashed military helicopter from Ottawa River a complex undertaking
The CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River last month, killing two pilots and injuring two other airmen, remains at the bottom of the river.
Saskatoon
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Woman forced to work at multiple Sask. restaurants against her will, police say
Two men face charges including human trafficking and sexual assault for allegedly forcing a woman to work at multiple restaurants around Saskatchewan, police say.
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise rates next week, despite rise in unemployment rate
The Canadian labour market is showing some signs of softening as the unemployment rate rises and wage growth slows, but with another solid job gain in June, forecasters are still expecting an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week.