THE FOLLOWING IS A STATEMENT FROM THE CORONER'S OFFICE:



We were saddened by the tragic deaths of Recruit Michael Pinel-Duquette and Recruit Dylan James Barclay at the Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School (CFLRS) on 9 September 2016 and 28 January 2017, respectively. Our sympathies go to the recruits’ families and friends.

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) provides families with direct support during such difficult events.

During these difficult times, the Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School’s priority is to take care of its recruits, its personnel and their families and to give them all the support they need.

The mental health needs of military personnel and suicide prevention are a priority for the CAF and the Government of Canada. The death of even one member of the CAF family by suicide is one too many.

The CAF’s extensive suicide prevention program includes primary prevention, clinical intervention, non-clinical intervention and mental health education programs.

A Board of Inquiry (BOI) to investigate the sudden death of Recruit Pinel-Duquette was convened by CFLRS higher headquarters and was held from 18 November 2016 to 5 May 2017.

The president of the BOI inquiring into the death of Recruit Pinel-Duquette stayed in touch with the recruit’s closest relative throughout the process, and the BOI’s findings were presented to the family in December 2017.

The CAF have provided the families of the two recruits with direct support. The families were assigned a designated assistant and a chaplain.

Ongoing support, in the form of chaplains and social workers, was available on site for CFLRS recruits and personnel.

If recruits and staff report experiencing emotional distress, they are immediately referred to a health professional.

We take all health and safety matters very seriously, and we continuously work to ensure measures are taken to protect the safety of our recruits. We work closely with the military and civilian health professionals tasked with caring for CAF members.

In the case of Recruit Pinel-Duquette, the Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School’s Standard Operating Procedure for medical isolation at the General Jean-V. Allard Building and within School lines was upgraded in the days following Recruit Pinel-Duquette’s death. Except for senior personnel of the platoon in question, duty personnel have to conduct regular rounds during silent hours to ensure the welfare of recruits who are isolated for medical physical reasons. If a recruit has to spend more than 24 hours in isolation for medical physical reasons, the recruit has to be re-examined by a medical officer of the Garrison Medical Clinic.

Isolating a recruit is not a Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School decision; the School acts on the advice of medical authorities in the event of a medical physical condition.

In Recruit Barclay’s case, the Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School has already introduced proactive mental health measures in response to the coroner’s recommendations. The CFLRS Standard Operating Procedure dealing with mental health emergencies was upgraded in the days following this death. It clearly explains the various procedures and actions to be taken by the School’s managerial staff and duty personnel, as the case may be.

In terms of mental health, all serious incidents requiring the intervention of the Military Police, and all transfers to a hospital or a clinic, must be reported to the School Coordination Centre and to the Commander, via the chain of command. Specifically, all reports of attempted suicide, injuries or psychological distress, actual or suspected, either within or outside the St-Jean Garrison, and evacuations and/or transfers to a clinic or a hospital, must be reported. Furthermore, during downtime, the duty officer must report all instances where a recruit asks to speak to a chaplain.

Besides the chain of command and the CFLRS’s internal resources, other available mental health resources include the chaplain team and the St-Jean Garrison Hospital, the Suicide Prevention Centre and the Hôpital du Haut-Richelieu, and the Douglas Hospital in Montreal.

Immediate steps were taken to inform and support the platoons. First of all, the platoon commanders stopped all training in order to speak to the recruits. Then the School’s Commander, the Chief Warrant Officer and the Chaplain met with all platoon personnel and recruits to ensure their well-being and to inform them of the support resources available. After this, the Champlain remained behind with them to discuss the matter in greater detail and to provide support. The chain of command, including the platoon commanders and instructors, are closely monitoring their recruits and co-workers for signs of psychological distress, and will refer them to available resources, if need be.

There are also numerous CAF health support services available to all recruits on an ongoing basis, either on site at the CFLRS or via CAF or DND programs or civilian resources. Recruits can talk to CAF chaplains or visit Health Services clinics (which provide counselling and mental health services). In addition to the CAF’s mental health resources and programs, the chain of command maintains a permanent presence and acts as a point of contact to refer recruits to available resources.

Recruits have direct access to all CAF health services and chaplains. We communicate with recruits in various ways in order to actively promote access to mental health services, including those provided on site.

Lessons about the services offered are an integral part of the Basic Military Qualification course curriculum, and are given starting on the first days of the course. The following is an example:

Padre’s Hour: Day 1

Health Promotion: Week 1

Suicide Awareness: Week 1

Alternative Dispute Resolution: Week 2

Road to Mental Readiness: Week 2

Harassment Prevention: Week 2

The members of the chain of command also actively promote these services. The chain of command maintains a permanent presence and acts as a point of contact to direct recruits to available resources.

Chaplains are religious professionals who enrol in the CAF after having studied in a wide range of fields (history, traditions, ethics, rituals, etc.). In most cases, their mandatory denominational development programs also include training in pastoral care and counselling services in short-term or crisis situations. Many chaplains who enrol in the CAF have also taken a short course on institutional services and counselling, known as “Clinical Pastoral Education,” given by hospitals and penal institutions.

All CAF chaplains are required to take an intermediate-level pastoral counselling course at the Canadian Forces Chaplain School and Centre in Borden, Ontario. This course was developed and is given by experienced senior pastoral counselling specialists. This being said, chaplains are not mental health specialists, but their training programs teach them to understand and respect the limits of their practice. They make up part of a team of helping professionals, and are trained to refer individuals who come to them seeking help to experts when necessary.