QUEBEC CITY, QUE. -- While there have not been any cases of the novel coronavirus detected in Quebec, the province has designated four health centres that would be responsible for hospitalizing patients should any Quebecers become infected.

Two establishments - the Jewish General Hospital and Hopital Sainte-Justine - are in Montreal and two are in Quebec City: the CHUL and l'Institut de cardiologie et de pneumologie.

These establishments were designated because they have specialized equipment to treat the type of patient who could be hospitalized for coronavirus, including negative pressure rooms, Quebec Minister of Health and Social Services Danielle McCann said Friday.

The minister said she had designated these centres to deal with any eventuality, and in the interest of them being ready if necessary.

She took time to to note that no case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Quebec and that were not currently any under investigation in the province as of Friday morning.

Only once a case is confirmed would a patient be referred to one of these four hospitals, McCann noted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2020.